«That Izal separates? thanks for the ‘spoiler’. All the more reason we want to see you today.” The one who writes these lines apologizes for the emotional damage caused to Miriam. Others like Jane and David, as soon as the venue opened, were already occupying the front row to listen to and closely observe the band led by Mikel Izal, eager to hear ‘La mujer de verde’, a true anthem. Although before, in order not to lose their place, they will let themselves be carried away by the melodies of Miles Kane. The Murcia concert is the only date that, for the moment, the English musician has confirmed in Spain. «Because of the dance songs» by the artist, who recently released the album ‘Change the show’, Romina, who comes from Alicante, bought the ticket. And for him the young woman tries to protect herself from the sun with her denim jacket on her head.

In the early hours of Saturday, the public goes at various speeds. There are those who came out last night, they gave it their all and today they don’t regret being here first thing in the morning. Others do not notice fatigue. The desire for live music and the festival atmosphere can overcome everything and the adrenaline has not subsided. Beer is the gasoline either to regain strength or to continue cheering up. The tables on the terrace, next to the ‘food trucks’, are a good space to recharge your batteries while the Cartagena band Nunatak plays in the background, which has reviewed its great songs and has even premiered a new song live, to the surprise of the fans. attendees.

Those who do have energy are the smallest, who share the first hours of the festival, some for the first time, as a family. “Yesterday I had to drag them away,” says Maria, who arrives early today to enjoy herself with Mía, 2, and Dani, 5. “We will see Pájara Rey and we would love to hear La la love you, because everyone in house we are fans but it is too late ». The same think Ana and Fran, parents of Alba, 8 years old and Fran, 6, who do not think they can last until midnight. Surely they do not share space with the many fans of Ojete Calor. “‘Mocatriz’, always ‘Mocatriz’, which is a lifestyle,” says Alejandro, from Pilar de la Horadada, accompanied by about fifteen friends. Perhaps today he will run into Dani, from Albacete, who doesn’t go to bed without listening to ‘Viejoven’.

Those who have validated their entry this Saturday have hardly had to wait. Quite a pleasure and a point in favor of the organization but, as not everything is going to be rosy, some attendees have also found fault. “The festival and the Regional Government are full of mouths when they talk about sustainability and, however, at some point on Friday they decided to close the bike parking lots and we had to get our bike out of there as if we were thieves,” says Marcos, from Albacete. sleeping in Casillas who today moves by car to avoid these problems.

Between song and song, finding friends and losing them or resting for a while, there is also room for debate. The Violet Point manages to capture the attention of the attendees through “a game of questions with which we check, for example, if they know how to distinguish between abuse or aggression,” says Cecilia, a Red Cross Youth worker who shares a space with other volunteers. Luckily, her work so far has focused on the playful part, since no sexual assaults have been reported at the post. “Many groups of the LGTBI community have approached us and have told us that leisure spaces, and even more so if alcohol or other types of drugs are consumed, are dangerous for both women and members of the group.” From the ‘stand’ they are happy to see that “most people are aware of feminism” in a space that claims to be “free of sexist violence.”

On this stroll through the stalls, many stop at trendy stalls like Tía Calavera’s. “I make alternative clothing with a roguish and feminine touch,” says Laura Garcia, the soul of this brand with a workshop in Beniel that sells for the first time at Warm Up and is “delighted” by the experience. “Although the public is shy, little by little they get closer and they get to know the brand,” says Cristina Fructuoso, from Alcantarilla, who makes bags, wallets and fanny packs with recycled materials. In another of the stalls, Miriam has found some pretty rainbow earrings in pastel colors, ideal to overcome the recent disappointment of Izal’s farewell.