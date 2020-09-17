The proposal of the Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh to put an initial 5-year contract on government jobs is fiercely opposed in the state. Students and youth took to the streets in Lucknow, Amethi, Bareilly and Prayagraj against this proposed rule of the government. A stone-pelting incident also took place in Prayagraj. The police resorted to lathicharge to control the students and some youths were also detained.

The BJP and its allies are celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday today as a public service week. At the same time, other opposition parties including Congress have made unemployment their issue. Today, #National_Berjagari_Div day trended on Twitter.

Prayagraj: People protesting against UP government’s proposal of a mandatory five-year contractual service in government jobs, resort to stone pelting. Police have detained a few protestors. pic.twitter.com/dbmXXn236N – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 17, 2020

According to the information received, students and youths had gathered in Prayagraj to protest the proposal of contracting in government jobs. The police used force to remove the students, after which the students became furious. The protesters started throwing stones at police vehicles. Demolition of several vehicles is also reported. At the same time, Congress leaders said that due to celebrating unemployment day on the party’s youth colleagues in Lucknow, the police lathi-charged and some people have also been arrested. The party alleges that this government does not want to listen to the youth.

‘Your sticks cannot suppress the young defiance’

This protest of students is supported by other opposition parties including Congress. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, ‘5 year contract law is a black law. It is unjust to lock on the recruitments of youth. If the youth are taking to the streets to demand their rights against this injustice, then they should be heard. Your sticks cannot suppress this young challenge. ‘

The 5-year contract law is a black law.

‘We will hit the road’

According to a statement issued by the Congress, Priyanka Gandhi had a digital dialogue with many youths of Uttar Pradesh on the issue of employment and said that for them, employment is not a matter of politics but of human sympathy. We will leave no stone unturned to raise our voice for the youth. He also said that the voice against the contract policy in Uttar Pradesh will be taken on the road.