Highlights: DIOS Dr. Mukesh Kumar Singh issued instructions for all schools on Monday.

Under the instruction, schools will be opened in two shifts from 8:50 am to 3:50 pm

The first shift will consist of classes of students of classes 9 and 10 from 8:50 am to 11:50 am

In the second shift, students of classes 11 and 12 will be classes from 12:20 to 3:20 pm

Lucknow

Classes 9 to 12 are to start in schools in UP from October 19. DIOS Dr. Mukesh Kumar Singh issued instructions for all schools on Monday. Under this, schools will be opened in two shifts from 8:50 am to 3:50 pm. The first shift will take classes 9 and 10 from 8:50 am to 11:50 am.

Classes 11 and 12 will be taught from 12:20 pm to 3:20 pm. Classes will continue online as well as offline and no child will be forced to attend school. Written consent of parents will be required for the child to come to school.

Meeting with principals today

The DIOS reported that a virtual meeting was held Tuesday before the school was lost. It will include the principals of private, ICSC, CBSE and UP board schools regarding different timings. During this time many points will be discussed including Virtual Clus, E Gyan Ganga, Corona Virus, Communicable Disease Control, Self Defense Training for Girls.

This will be arranged in schools

The entire complex will be cleaned with furniture, stationery, canteen, lab and daily sanitization of the class room.

Only 50 per cent of children will sit in a class a day. The rest of the children will study on the second day. Six feet distance between children will be compulsory.

System of sanitizer, handwash, thermal screening and first aid. At the time of admission, social distancing has to be followed along with sanitization. No child will come without a mask.

– The student, teacher or employee will not come in case of symptoms of cough and cold. 1800 1805145 will have to be reported if Kovid has symptoms.

– The school vehicle has to be sanitized daily. Social distancing will be taken care of. Attempts will be made that the parents bring and carry the child themselves.

– Children will be required to wear full sleeve condition or T-shirt, full pants and shoes socks.

– The name, address, mobile number of every person who comes to school will be entered.

Posters to be written about information on Corona rescue.

– The Principal will have to submit a certificate to follow the guidelines in the DIOS office before opening the school.

Guidelines are available at www.mhrd.gov.in.