Highlights: Uttar Pradesh will not partially open school-colleges from September 21 (Monday)

Officials said it was not possible to open schools due to rising corona cases

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had already expressed inability to open school-college

Lucknow

Due to Corona epidemic, school-colleges will not open in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow i.e. from Monday. Officials of the Department of Secondary Education have confirmed the news. He said that in view of increasing cases of corona in the state, it is not possible to open schools and colleges. Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister of the state Dinesh Sharma also expressed his inability to open schools in the state from 21 September. It is noteworthy that the Central Government had issued the guidelines of Unlock 4.0, allowing the state governments to open schools and colleges outside the Containment Zone.

However, in view of the increasing cases of Corona, no government is able to muster the courage to open schools. Corona cases are also increasing in Uttar Pradesh too. In view of this, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that from September 21, there is very little chance of partial opening of schools in the state as Corona cases are increasing in the state. Sharma had said that schools cannot be allowed to work partially, at least this month. The safety of the students is at the top and cannot be compromised in any way.

Permission was granted in unlock 4.0

Now clear instructions have come in this matter. The news has been confirmed by quoting the officials that from Monday onwards, schools and colleges are not going to be partially opened in the state. Explain that in the guidelines of Unlock 4.0, students of 10th and 12th schools were allowed to open schools, but it was said that parents should be allowed in this. The child can go to school only when the parents give in writing. The Central Government had advised the Directorate of Education to know the opinion of parents in this matter through a form. Most parents in Google Form have refused to send their children to school.