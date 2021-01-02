The UP police is unable to recognize Neelkanth Tiwari, an MLA from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi and a minister in the Yogi government, without a helmet scooty. This is to say social activist Nutan Thakur. He has now sent a complaint to the DGP along with the video. Nutan says that the UP police is making a false statement in defense of the minister.

This is the whole case

Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, Minister of State for Tourism, Culture, Charitable Affairs and Protocol of Uttar Pradesh, arrived from Scooty on December 7 to lay the foundation stone of interlocking in Ghasiyari Tola area of ​​his constituency. During this time, the people were taken aback when the minister himself arrived driving Scooty without wearing a helmet. The news of the minister’s arrival by driving Scooty also became a matter of discussion in the media. The video of the minister running a scooty also went viral. The minister complained to the Varanasi police that helmet without scooting was a violation of traffic rules.

Police said, the face of the minister is unclear

On the complaint of activist Dr. Nutan Thakur, the Varanasi police said that the face of the minister is not clear in the video. Scooty’s number is also unclear. On this, Nutan Thakur accused the police of misrepresentation. In his complaint, Nutan said that according to the video he received, Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari and his companions arrived at a government function driving a scooty without wearing a helmet, which is illegal. On this, SP City Varanasi said in its report that it is not possible to be challaned in MV Act because the face of the minister and Scooty’s number is not clear.

ALSO READ: Minister Neelkanth Tiwari arrives from Scooty without laying foundation for interlocking

Nutan said that the face of the minister is completely clear in the video and the information officer had also written in the official communique that the minister himself had driven Scooty. Similarly, Honda Grazia Scooty number UP 65 DE 7501 is clearly visible in the video, which is registered in the name of Virender Pratap Singh in RTO Varanasi office according to the Government of India website. Nutan said that it is clear that the UP police can go to any extent to protect the influencers. Now he has sent these facts to DGP HC Awasthi and demanded immediate action.