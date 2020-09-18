The exam agency is not being selected for the recruitment of 6130 posts of Sub Inspector in UP Police, Platoon Commander in PAC and Fire Officer II in Fire Department. Due to non-fulfillment of tender conditions, the process has to be repeated. The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has again extended the date of tender to 23 September.

In this process of direct recruitment 2019, out of total posts 5623 posts are of Sub Inspector, 484 posts Platoon Commander PAC and 23 posts are of Fire Second Officer. The board had earlier invited tenders for selection of the examination agency by 23 August. Then its date was extended to 28 August. When the tender opened on September 1, there were only two tenders. Due to this, the board had to invite tenders again. The next date was set as 15 September. Two days later, on September 17, when the tender was opened again, there were proposals from two firms. In this way, the board has to extend the date of tender once again. The next date has been fixed September 23 on behalf of Additional Recruitment Secretary and IG Vijay Bhushan of the board. The tender opening committee of the board will now open the tender again on September 24.

Examiners will have biometric attendance

The board has made a provision for biometric attendance of the candidates appearing for the examination. The tendering firm will also have to manage the examination software related to it. Just before the online examination at the examination center, all the candidates will have biometric attendance, which will be linked to ‘Aadhaar’. This arrangement has been made mandatory to prevent candidates appearing for examinations in place of others.