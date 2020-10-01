new Delhi: After stopping Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi from going to Hathras, the police have taken them from the expressway after sitting in a jeep. During this time, Congress workers started demonstrating and got on the police jeep. After this, the police lathi-charged many people who were also hurt. Now many big leaders and workers of Congress have sat on the dharna.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, after being stopped by the state police from visiting the family of gang rape victim in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, alleged that it was Jungle Raj’s condition in the state to meet a family in mourning. Also scares the government. He also said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should not be so scared.

Significantly, the police stopped the convoy of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi going to meet the families of the victims of Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh. After that he left for Hathras on foot.

