Highlights: UP police car carrying gangster from Mumbai overturned in MP fold

Gangster Feroz Khan killed in accident, three UP policemen also injured

People remember the encounter of Vikas Dubey two and a half months ago in July

UP police praises on social media, people on the other side said – change scriptwriter



Lucknow

The infamous gangster Vikas Dubey’s encounter will not be forgotten yet. How the police vehicle overturned while being brought to UP after surrendering in Ujjain and the gangster Vikas Dubey tried to flee and was killed in the same attempt. One such incident has happened again on Sunday. UP Police car, bringing gangster Feroz Khan from Mumbai, crashed in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning under suspicious circumstances. Feroze has died in the accident.

Nearly two and a half months later, people are giving different reactions on social media when a similar incident occurs. A sudden UP Police trend started happening on Twitter on Monday evening. On one hand, while people are praising the UP Police, on the other hand there are many users who have advised the UP Police to change the car and ‘scriptwriter’.



Police team went to Mumbai from Lucknow to catch gangster

Let us know that the police of Thakurganj police station of Lucknow went to Mumbai to arrest gangster Feroz Khan. According to Inspector Thakurganj Rajkumar, a case under the UP Gangster Act was filed against Firoz, a Bahraich resident. Feroze was absconding since then. With the help of surveillance, the police, who were in search, got information about Firoz being in Mumbai a few days ago. Sub-Inspector Jagdish Prasad Pandey, Constable Sanjeev Singh then went to Mumbai with the accused’s brother-in-law Afzal.



Feroz Khan was arrested from Nala Sopara in Mumbai

Feroze was living in a slum in Mumbai’s Nala Sopara. After the arrest, the police team left for Lucknow on Saturday night. Police vehicle overturned near Pakharia Pura Tall in Chanauda police station area of ​​Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning. The gangster Feroz died in the accident while Afzal Khan’s hand is fractured. Along with this, policemen Sanjeev, Jagdish Prasad and driver Sulabh Mishra were also injured.



Police negligence, private vehicle used to bring gangster

A major negligence of the police has also come to light in the entire case. It is being told that the police team went with a private Innova to catch Feroze. The question is arising that why the government vehicle was not used when the police had to go to apprehend the accused. According to the rule, the police should have used a government vehicle to apprehend the culprit.