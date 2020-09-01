Highlights: Due to corona epidemic, panchayat elections can be held next year in 2021

Yogi government of UP preparing to implement two-child policy in panchayat elections

The government’s proposal will deprive large number of lower caste candidates from contesting elections.

Lucknow

Discussions about panchayat elections in UP are in full swing. Panchayat elections are likely to be held in 2021 next year due to the Corona epidemic. In such a situation, the Yogi government of UP is preparing to implement a two-child policy in the panchayat elections. At the same time, there has been a new debate in the province regarding two-child policy. Political experts say that this proposal of the UP government will deprive a large number of candidates from lower strata of the society to contest elections.

The term of all panchayat representatives from village head in Uttar Pradesh is ending on 25 December. As the infection of Corona Corona epidemic is increasing rapidly in the state, it is clear that Panchayat elections can be held in 2021 only next year. During this time, the UP government can make big changes regarding the candidature of the Gram Panchayat, Kshetra Panchayat and Zilla Panchayat elections in the state.

Amendment to Panchayati Raj Act

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government of UP wants to bring a proposal in the cabinet, under which the government can implement the two-child policy. In this order, the government will also have to amend the Panchayati Raj Act, which is a long process. However, many ministers and legislators of the UP government intend that the government should implement this proposal.

Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan had taken this initiative regarding Panchayat elections

BJP MP and Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan had recently appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government not to allow those who have more than two children to contest the panchayat elections. For this, he also mentioned the rules of Uttarakhand. Sanjeev Balyan also wrote a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In the letter, he wrote that our state should start a campaign of population control. In the upcoming panchayat elections, like the upcoming Uttarakhand state, no one gets the right to contest elections if there are more than two children.

A new model is already implemented in these states

According to the information, the government can also decide the minimum educational qualification of the candidates for the panchayat elections. Minimum 8th pass educational qualification for women and reserved category in Gram Panchayat elections. However, the government is facing stiff objections to this proposal. The opposition has described it as arbitrary and unjust. Explain that states like Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand have already implemented this model successfully.

The court made changes on the proposal of the Uttarakhand government

According to the information, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government of Uttarakhand amended the state of Uttarakhand Panchayati Kannu 2016 in July 2019. The government made a rule that those who have more than two children will be considered ineligible to contest the panchayat elections. After this, some Congress leaders challenged in the High Court against the government’s move. On this, the court fixed the time limit in the condition of two children. The judgment said that in the event of two children being born after 25 July 2019, this rule will apply. Contenders with three or more children before 25 July 2019 will be eligible to contest.