Highlights: Yogi government of UP is going to take big steps regarding Panchayat elections

Preparation to decide the minimum educational qualification of the candidates in the upcoming Panchayat elections

UP government may also prohibit women and men candidates with more than two children from contesting elections



Lucknow

The Yogi government of UP is going to take a big step regarding the panchayat elections. In the forthcoming panchayat elections, the candidates are prepared to decide the minimum educational qualification. UP government can fix minimum 8th pass educational qualification for women and reserved category in Gram Panchayat elections. Apart from this, contenders with more than two children may also get a jolt in the panchayat elections. If sources are to be believed, the UP government may ban the election of a woman-man candidate with more than two children.

The term of Gram Panchayat in UP is coming to an end on 25 December. On the other hand, due to Corona epidemic, there is no possibility of holding elections in the state. If sources are to be believed, the Yogi government of UP is preparing to hold the panchayat elections in June next year. During this time, the UP government can make big changes regarding the candidature of gram panchayat, kshetra panchayat and zilla panchayat elections in the state. According to Subhash Mishra’s report, the state government may also bring an amendment to the Panchayati Raj Act. Under this, candidates with more than two children can be disqualified in the panchayat elections.

This model is already applicable in Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand

According to the information, the government can also decide the minimum educational qualification of the candidates for the panchayat elections. Minimum 8th pass educational qualification for women and reserved category in Gram Panchayat elections. However, the government is facing stiff objections to this proposal. The opposition has described it as arbitrary and unjust. Explain that states like Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand have already implemented this model successfully.

A large number of lower class candidates will be shocked

On the other hand, political experts say that this proposal of UP government can prevent a large number of candidates, especially from the lower strata of the society, to contest elections. Because there is no awareness about population control in the lower classes.

People with more than two children should not be able to contest panchayat elections: Sanjeev Balyan

BJP MP and Union Minister of State Sanjeev Balyan had recently appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government not to allow those who have more than two children to contest the panchayat elections. For this, he also mentioned the rules of Uttarakhand. Sanjeev Balyan also wrote a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath. In the letter, he wrote that our state should start a campaign of population control. In the upcoming panchayat elections, like the upcoming Uttarakhand state, no one gets the right to contest elections if there are more than two children.

