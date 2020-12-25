Omprakash Rajbhar, chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in Ballia, UP, has fiercely attacked the BJP over farmers and corona. Omprakash Rajbhar made urea fertilizer, GST And G.D.P. But also questioned.

He said that BJP is the Indian lie party. Farmers do not have a janitor. Rather, we are guarding Adani and Ambani. He alleged that these people want to double the wealth of forced farmers.

Rajbhar targeted the BJP

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the national president of Subhaspa, also lashed out at the BJP over Corona in a media interaction. They said, .