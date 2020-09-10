Properties of suspended officers will be investigated

Strict Yogi Adityanath government against corruption has issued orders to investigate the properties of suspended police officers of Prayagraj and Mahoba. This information has been given in the notification issued by the Home Department. The notice states that the assets of suspended SSP Abhishek Dixit and suspended Superintendent of Police Manilal Patidar will be investigated through vigilance in cases of administrative irregularities and corruption.State Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions in this regard. A spokesman of the Home Department said that the CM has also directed that the policemen involved in irregularities committed by escrow officers should be separately investigated and punished. The Director General of Police has been directed to take action in this regard on behalf of the government. Let us know that in the past, CM Yogi Adityanath had suspended Prayagraj SSP Abhishek Dixit and Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar on charges of corruption and irregularity.



Why was Dixit suspended?

The Home Department said that there were allegations of irregularities on behalf of Dixit during the period of posting as SSP Prayagraj and not following the instructions of the Government and Headquarters properly. Apart from this, Dixit is also accused of promoting corruption in the deployment. At the same time, according to the instructions of the government and headquarters, it is also alleged that regular foot patrolling and safety of banks and business establishments and not taking necessary action for prevention of incidents of looting.

At the same time, Manilal Patidar was accused of illegally demanding money from vehicles engaged in ballast transport. It was said that the vehicle owner was also harassed for not fulfilling its demand. The Home Department said that this action of SP hurt the image of the government due to which action was taken against them.