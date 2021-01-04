Highlights: Students completing internship after completing MBBS-BDS got gift

Students will now get 12 thousand rupees allowance instead of 7500 every month

Medical intern doctors seem unhappy with Yogi government’s decision

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has increased the allowance of students doing internship after completing MBBS and BDS in the state. Now the MBBS and BDS intern doctors will get an allowance of Rs 12,000 instead of 7500 every month. The government is patting itself on the decision to increase the allowance, while intern doctors are unhappy with this decision.

The intern doctors raised the question and said that the lowest allowance is being received from other states. We have been making this demand for the last 1 year. In Kovid also we worked hard like everyone, but no benefit was given to us. His partner was also Kovid positive and risked his life.

We did not accept our demand, we are disappointed

Internship doctor at KGMU, Shivam Mishra said that the demand that we had made has not been met at all. We expected the government to make at least 23,500 allowances at least equal to the central government, but our demands were not met and we are disappointed.

Monthly honorarium not increased

At the same time, Junior Doctor Avinash of KGMU said that our monthly honorarium has not been increased for the last 10 years. The honorarium has already been increased in many other states. We are also continuously working in the Corona era, we have worked wherever our duty was imposed. Since April, we were protesting for increasing the honorarium, the government was assuring us that it would be increased. We were confident that the honorarium would be extended to us as per the appropriate honorarium going on in other states, but the government has mocked us. Which we are sad about.

These states get so much allowance

30,000 allowances in Karnataka, 31,500 in Assam, 18000 in Bihar, 17000 in Rajasthan, 18000 in Himachal Pradesh, 28000 in West Bengal. 23000 allowance is given in MBBS medical colleges falling within the Central Government. Not only this, the MMU-BHU 23000 allowance of UP is given.