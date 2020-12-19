Highlights: Letter war started between the retired bureaucrats of the country regarding Yogi government’s ‘Love Jihad’ law

In response to a letter from 104 former bureaucrats, more than 224 ex-servicemen, former judges and intellectuals wrote a counter letter

The other faction praised Yogi Sarkar’s work, and also patted his back on enacting the ‘Love Jihad’ law.

A letter war has started between the retired bureaucrats of the country over the ‘Love Jihad’ law enacted by the Yogi government of UP. 104 former bureaucrats had written letters alleging that UP politics had become the center of hatred, division and bigotry and institutions of governance had become involved in ‘communal poison’. On Monday, more than 224 ex-servicemen, former judges and intellectuals have written a counter letter praising the work of the Yogi government. Also, he has patted his back on making ‘Love Jihad’ law.

In a letter issued by more than 224 retired bureaucrats, the letter written earlier is said to be politically motivated. It has also been said that such people are involved in a conspiracy to discredit a popular and elected government. Whenever such people get an opportunity, be it Parliament, Election Commission, or judiciary or good working governments, they work to tarnish the image of all.

Letter issued by former Chief Secretary of UP Yogendra Narayan

In a three-page letter, the country’s famous retired judges, bureaucrats, army officers and former vice-chancellors have issued joint statements. Which has been issued by Yogendra Narayan, former Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh and former Secretary General of Rajya Sabha. It has signatures of 224 intellectuals. He has criticized those who wrote the first letter. They have also said that their statement should not be considered the opinion of bureaucracy.

104 former bureaucrats wrote the letter

In fact, on December 30, 104 former bureaucrats have written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that the state has become ‘the center of politics, hatred, division and bigotry’ and institutions of governance have become involved in ‘communal poison’. Those who signed the letter included former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao, former National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon, former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah.

Demand to withdraw anti-conversion law

The letter also demanded the withdrawal of the anti-conversion law. In the letter, former bureaucrats alleged that the ‘Uttar Pradesh Law Against Religion Conversion Ordinance’ is being used to specifically target Indian men who are Muslims ….. and women who choose to Shows courage to exercise her authority.

Law was made on 27 November

Explain that the ordinance issued on November 27 in Uttar Pradesh mentions the process of conversion and prohibited illegal conversion. The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has also issued a similar ordinance. Retired bureaucrats wrote in a letter on 29 December that it was painful but clear that Uttar Pradesh, once known for the Ganga-Jamuni culture, has now become the center of hate politics, division and bigotry and institutions of governance are also involved in communal poison Are drowned. The bureaucrats also referred to the inter-religious marriage in Muradabad in which the boy is Muslim and the girl is Hindu.