The problems of Azam Khan, former UP cabinet minister and Samajwadi Party’s strongman leader, may increase further. In fact, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will now investigate the work done by the Department of Minorities during the tenure of Samajwadi Party. Minority Welfare Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi has directed the SIT probe into the misuse of funds in the work of the Prime Minister’s Public Development Program.

Nandi said that there was rigging in the patronage of Azam Khan, who was the minister of the department in SP government. The department was at the peak of plunder, violation of standards, irregularity and corruption. Officers and Engineers who misuse and lax government funds will be identified and the additional expenses for completing the project will be recovered from their salaries. Also, disciplinary action will also be taken.

Get the work done within the time limit

In the departmental review meeting on Friday, Nandi said that during the 11th and 12th Five-Year Plan, work was not done even after receiving money in the Prime Minister’s Public Development Program. He said that participation of minorities’ beneficiaries should be ensured in the verified projects to be completed.

During the meeting, the Minister directed that quality construction should be done within the stipulated time in the projects that are underway. The construction work should be done regularly by the Board of Supervision and Government level officials.

Make new proposals in minority backward areas: Nandi

Nandi said that in the wake of Kovid-19, new proposals should be obtained for such projects in the minority backward areas which would benefit the poorest sections of the society more and more.

He said that officers who have less work should be given additional responsibility so that the work gets faster. The meeting was attended by Director of the department JP Singh, Joint Director SN Pandey and Joint Director RP Singh.