The famous British company Webley & Scott, which armed Allied forces during two world wars and produced weapons for at least 15 countries, is going to knock its way into the Indian subcontinent from November. The company is setting up its new unit at Sandila (Hardoi) in Uttar Pradesh. It is barely 30 km from Lucknow, the capital of UP. It will be the first foreign company to manufacture fire arms in India.

The handgun manufacturer has joined hands with Lucknow-based Sial Manufacturers Private Limited for the project and will begin work with the production of the revolver. The company will manufacture its .32 revolver in the first phase of the new unit. The UK company also plans to manufacture ammo, pistols, airguns and revolvers.

Will manufacture pistols, airguns, shotguns and ammunition

Speaking exclusively to TOI over the phone from Webb & Scott John Bright’s Co-Honor Birmingham (UK) that in the new unit we will manufacture pistols, airguns, shotguns and ammunition. Said that we have decided to invest in the state of India and Uttar Pradesh keeping in mind the huge market potential.

License for manufacture of weapons in India in 2019

Told that in 2018 the idea of ​​expanding our business came after discussions with the Seyal family. We entered into a new joint venture for the manufacture of fire arms and airguns in India for the Indian domestic market. We got a license to manufacture weapons in India in 2019. He said that the original design of the 1899 Mark IV.32 pistol would be used to cater to the Indian market in the first phase. He said that a team of 15 experts from England had visited Sandila, UP.

.32 revolver costs 1.6 lakh rupees

Joginder Pal Singh Sial of All India Distributors Sialle Manufacturers of W&S Products said that the government’s cooperation and the Centre’s ‘Make in India’ policy helped in finalizing the project. He said that the cost of .32 revolver would be 1.6 lakh rupees. We will give a tough competition to the weapons made by the Ordnance Factories. People will now get world class weapons at their doorsteps.