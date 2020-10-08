Highlights: Yogi Adityanath government of UP did big work amid Corona’s growing transition

UP government completes construction of 175 herbal roads in the state

The government claims that the herbal roads will give Uttar Pradesh air resistance

Lucknow

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has done a great job in the midst of the rising infection of the Corona epidemic. The UP government has completed the plan to construct 175 herbal roads in the state. The government claims that this will give Uttar Pradesh air resistance. More than 38,000 herbal and ayurvedic species of 30 species of Peepal, Neem, Tulsi, Giloy, Ashwagandha, Mentha, Lemon grass, Bhringraj, Mui, Amla, Brahmi, Tulsi, Anantmool, Dwarpal, Turmeric and other Ayurvedic and herbal plants under this scheme Plants have been planted along the roads.

To make Uttar Pradesh green and purify the air, Yogi has planted herbal plants along the Government State and National Highways. As this project was one of the priorities of the Chief Minister, PWD has completed the project within the stipulated time. Each road has been developed as herbal roads in 18 mandal districts of the state.

Two such roads in every district

According to the information, there are at least two such roads in every district. Where these plants will provide the raw material for medicines and also help in preventing soil erosion. PWD Principal Secretary Nitin Gokaran said that herbal plant will help us in combating diseases. At the same time, the immunity of those traveling on these herbal roads will also be strong. Nitin Gokran stressed that the scheme will help in two ways. Will ensure the beautification of the region and bring medicinal benefits along with promoting biodiversity.

These roads turned into herbal roads

PWD Principal Secretary said that some of the major roads which have been converted into herbal roads include Chandrika Devi-BKT Kumharanwa Road, Gorakhpur-Deoria Bypass, Prayagraj-Mirzapur Road, Agra-Achenra Road, Aligarh-Siddharth Road, Kaptanganj-Maharajganj Road, Panchkosi Road, Ayodhya, Gonda-Bahraich Road, Jhansi-Unnao Road and Moradabad-Lucknow Highway.