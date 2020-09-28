The UP police car carrying the absconding accused of the gangster act from Mumbai crashed in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday afternoon under suspicious circumstances. Feroz, a gangster accused, was killed in the accident, while the brothers-in-law and policemen were injured. According to Inspector Thakurganj Rajkumar, a case was filed against Bahraich resident Feroz (58 R) in 2014 at the Thakurganj police station under the UP Gangster Act, according to Inspector Thakurganj Rajkumar. Feroze was absconding since then.With the help of surveillance, the police, who were in search, got information about Firoz being in Mumbai a few days ago. Sub-Inspector Jagdish Prasad Pandey, Constable Sanjeev Singh then went to Mumbai with the accused’s brother-in-law Afzal. Feroze was living in a slum in Mumbai’s Nala Sopara. After the arrest, the police team left for Lucknow on Saturday night. Police vehicle overturned near Pakharia Pura Tall in Chanauda police station area of ​​Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning. Feroz, a gangster accused, died in the accident.

At the same time Afzal Khan’s hand is fractured. Along with this, policemen Sanjeev, Jagdish Prasad and driver Sulabh Mishra were also injured. Inspector Jagdish Prasad told the police officers of Guna that the vehicle overturned to save the cow suddenly surfaced on the road. However, it is also feared that the accident occurred due to the driver having a nap. Guna police is investigating the entire case.

Police team went by private vehicle

A major negligence of Thakurganj police has also come to light in the entire case. It is being told that the police team went with a private Innova to catch Feroze. The question is arising that why the government vehicle was not used when the police had to go to apprehend the accused. According to the rule, the police should have used a government vehicle to apprehend the culprit.