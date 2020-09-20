Highlights: Shocking incident occurred in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh

Badaun

A shocking incident has come to light in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh. A father of five daughters cut his pregnant wife’s stomach on Saturday evening in Badaun. It is being told that he wanted to know whether the child in the womb is a boy or a girl. People in the vicinity rushed the woman to the district hospital, from where she was taken to Bareilly in critical condition. Where his condition remains critical. Meanwhile, the police has arrested the accused husband.

SP City of Badaun Pravin Singh Chauhan said that the incident took place in Nekpur area. Police said that it is being reported that the woman is six to seven months pregnant. A man named Pannalal cut off the stomach of his wife (about 35 years) with a sharp weapon, seriously injuring her.

Police arrested accused husband

SP City said that an FIR has been registered against the accused Pannalal in this case. He has also been arrested. He said that efforts are being made to find out what was the reason behind committing this crime. The woman was taken to Bareilly Hospital in critical condition.

Maiden accused

The woman’s parents have alleged that Pannalal wanted a son. He bites his wife’s stomach to find out whether she has a boy, or a girl, in her womb. Locals immediately took the woman to the district hospital, from where she was taken to Bareilly hospital in critical condition.

The accused has five daughters

According to the information, accused Pannalal already has 5 daughters and now his wife is pregnant for the sixth time. In such a situation, when he showed his hand to a tantric, he allegedly predicted that his sixth child would also be a daughter. It is being told that on Saturday night he asked his wife to undergo an abortion. When the wife refused, Pannalal attacked her with a laugh.