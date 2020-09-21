Highlights: Questions raised about the advertisement published by the tourism department on 27 September

The Taj Mahal was missing in an advertisement titled ‘Welcome to Uttar Pradesh the Land of Truncality and Elitement’

The advertisement of the tourism department had names and photographs of all places and historical places, but not the name of Taj Mahal

Lucknow

Does the Taj Mahal of Agra, famous in the country and the world, not matter much to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department? The answer to this question can be found by looking at an advertisement published by the UP Tourism Department on the day of Tourism Day. Because the UP tourism department did not include the Taj Mahal in the promotional material on this important occasion.

According to the information, an advertisement was published on 27 September by the Department of Tourism. It was titled ‘Welcome to Uttar Pradesh the Land of Truncality and Elitement’. The tourism department had also given full details on its website. The advertisement had names and photographs of all places and historical places, but the Taj Mahal was not mentioned anywhere in it.

Second chance in a row

According to the information, the UP Tourism Department has done this work for the second time in a row. Earlier in the year 2017, a booklet was taken out by the department. The 32-page booklet contained the names of Hindu and all Buddhist sites. Despite this, the name of Taj Mahal was missing in it.

Taj Mahal opens after 188 days in Corona period, tourists will get entry

Preparations to change the name of Mughal Museum of Taj Mahal

Currently, the politics of the Taj Mahal in UP has intensified. A few days ago, the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath had said to change the name of Mughal Museum of Taj Mahal to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum. It was not stopped that the tourism department had done this work on its behalf.