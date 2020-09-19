The shooting of many big films has been stalled amidst efforts to promote filmmaking in UP. They are waiting for the government to say ‘action’. Actually, the guidelines for shooting of films, serials have not been released in UP till now. In such a situation, the problems of local artists and supporting staff are increasing with the producers. At the same time, several states along with the Center have issued shooting protocols and instructions.The protocol for shooting of films and TV serials from the Center has been released on 23 August only. In this, the face cover has been made mandatory for everyone except the actor in front of the camera. Makeup artist, hairstylist etc. are also instructed to wear PPE kits. At the same time, instructions have been given to avoid sharing of wig, costume, makeup, use of gloves. Thermal scanning, sanitization etc. are also mandatory.

Raju Srivastava also requested

Shooting permission has already been issued in states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, etc., but it is still awaited in UP. Last month, Film Development Council President Raju Srivastava wrote a letter to Shri requesting to release the guidelines of the shooting.

Guidelines for the shooting of the film have been finalized. Soon it will be allowed with standards. Avnish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary Information

Artists’ earnings crisis

Local line producer Arun Singh ‘Dicky’ says that apart from the capital, shooting is proposed in many areas of the state. Some films have been stalled after shooting. Now everyone is waiting for permission. Due to this the filmmakers are facing problems, while the lockdown is also increasing the problem of the local artists. During shooting, all the people and resources including support staff, junior artist, vanity van, light are needed.

It benefits the people at the local level. They are also being affected by shooting stops. Given the transition and restrictions, many big manufacturers are already insisting on keeping their units and casts small. In this case, the longer the shooting starts, the greater the loss.

Films of big stars are to be shot

Shooting of many big stars films is proposed in Lucknow and surrounding areas. Some big film directors have also requested high officials to take a quick decision in this regard. Chief among them are-

Satyamev Jayate-2: The film with John Abraham’s lead role is scheduled to begin shooting in Lucknow in October. Preparations are complete, awaiting permission.

Mai: Anushka Sharma production of this film started shooting, but the lockdown put a brake on it. Guidelines are now awaiting resumption of shooting.

Dimple Kidnap Done: The shooting of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film has also been re-scheduled several times due to the lockdown.

Labyrinth-2: Karthik Aryan starrer The film is set in Mahmudabad, but Bain’s barrier is awaited.