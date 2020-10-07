Highlights: Sapna Choudhary came to Ballia in December 2019, where she married symbolic marriage with Veer

Baliya

Dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary has given birth to a son. On social media, Sapna Chaudhary’s husband Veer told that both of them had done court marriage in January and Sapna is enjoying maternal happiness. Sapna Ballia came in December 2019 and it is being told that she had married a symbolic marriage to Veer at the same time. Or rather, the background of the good news that Sapna is currently sharing was set in Ballia in December 2019.

On 15 December 2019, Sapna and Veer were married in a simple manner at the office of Vedic Prabhat Vedic Foundation in New Chowk, Ballia. Both also received blessings from Saint Badri Vishal. Photography of this wedding was also done. Saint Badri Vishal told about this that Sapna came to Balia with Veer Sahu to participate in a religious ritual.

The saint said that this was a very personal visit of both of them. She did not come in any celebrity role but came to attend a religious event in private. At the same time, Sapna and Veer garlanded each other and formally tied their love in marriage. In the presence of religious people, both of them promised to bond with each other in a knot.



Court marriage in January 2020

Only a few people were able to witness this wedding ceremony. Sapna’s manager as well as some distinguished people associated with the Prabhat Vedic Foundation were there. It is being told that after this visit, the marriage was legalized in January 2020 and also performed a court marriage. But within a few days of this Manglik work being done, Veer’s uncle died. In such a situation, the two could not make the good news of being tied in their knives.

Going to Sapna’s Ballia’s Prabhat Vedic Foundation was involved in a private event, but in this journey Sapna gave live performance at the wedding function of Rasada MLA Umashankar Singh’s daughter and crowds of thousands to get a glimpse of Sapna Was over