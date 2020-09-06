Highlights: Where did the UP Congress go to fight the rights of others for their land, but now the discontent within the party

Lucknow

Where the Congress had gone out of power in UP for the last three decades to fight for the rights of others for their land, but now the workers and leaders within the party are busy in the ‘war’. Along with dissatisfaction among senior leaders and activists, there is resentment towards leadership. It is believed that the main reason for Priyanka Gandhi’s distance from UP is dissatisfaction. Actually, people around the Congress General Secretary do not want this anger of activists and leaders to be openly exposed to Priyanka.

Last year, Priyanka Gandhi officially entered politics. He took up the task of raising the Congress on the very strict political land of UP. In the initial times, he sat inside the party office for many hours and met the people of every district. Also made plans. On some occasions, he also encouraged the cadres by leading the party. However, the series came to an end after some time. In particular, all the leaders are uncomfortable since the change in the state leadership and the deployment of office bearers in the cells.

Party worker raised questions

A senior party worker says that the heads of most Congress units are people who are not even a decade old in the Congress. Another senior worker says that the house at Gokhale Marg, which was to be used as Priyanka’s political base, is not opening up to the office because in the event of this, the people will be open.

The chairs were held close by

Within the Congress, people believe that Priyanka’s feedback system is limited to a few people. Among them are the same people who have been given the responsibility of getting the work done. These people have given every chair in the party to their close ones. At the same time, people’s resentment does not reach a high level and even if it reaches, it is given another turn. For example, after the committees of the districts were formed, officials from different districts resigned. On this, the leadership was told that it is normal to happen on change in districts because people have their own expectations. People within the party allege that the way to meet Priyanka goes only through a select few.

… then efforts will be neutralized

Be it the Sonbhadra scandal or the Unnao scandal, the Congress made a lot of efforts in the beginning and its positive trend was also visible. But now that effort seems to stop. People believe that Corona has some effect and some changes in the party’s thinking and policies. The annual examination was limited to entrance exams, competitive examinations, unemployment and attempts to protest on the law and order situation in the state. The party could not make a mark by gathering the numbers.