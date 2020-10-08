Highlights: Yogi Adityanath government of UP released its guidelines on Friday in view of festivals

Amidst the corona epidemic, Yogi Adityanath government of UP has released its guidelines on Friday in view of festivals. In view of the second wave of Covid-19, the state government has not given much relaxation on public programs of Navratri, Durgapuja, Baravafat, Diwali. For any event like Jayanti, Mela, Statue installation and immersion, Ramlila, Jagaran, Exhibition, Rally and procession etc. permission has to be obtained from the Police Commissioner or DM.

According to the guidelines issued by the government, the installation of idols on roads and squares will not be allowed this year, while no program will be allowed in the containment zone. There should be a separate room or area at all places for social, cultural and religious programs, where a person is suspected of having corona, they will be kept on check by a health team.

Government preparations for 13 major festivals

In the guidelines issued by UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari, instructions have been issued to all district administration, divisions and police departments to follow the Corona Protocol from October to December. During this time, festivals like Durga Puja, Diwali, Dussehra, Baravafat, Chhath Puja and Christmas will be celebrated. The government has made special preparations for 13 major festivals starting from 17 October.

Sanitizer and thermal scanning required

According to the guidelines, sanitizer and thermal scanning must be done at the venue. In order to ensure social distancing among people, a circular enclosure has to be made on the floor. During this time, there should be a separate entrance or gate for those who enter. During the event, all people will be required to wear masks at all times.



Everyday cleaning of handles, lift buttons

In air-conditioned locations with a humidity of 40–70%, a temperature of 24–30 ° will have to be maintained with adequate provision for cross ventilation. Water and food, if any, will be served in disposable glasses and plates. Contact places such as door handles, lift buttons and will be cleaned everyday. In addition, nearby hospitals and health facilities also have to be mapped for emergencies.

No relief in Containment Zone

The government has made it clear that no festival will be allowed in the Containment Zone. No organizer, employee or spectator will be allowed to attend the event from the Containment Zone. Along with this, people above 65 years of age, people suffering from serious diseases, pregnant women and children below 10 years have been advised to stay at home.