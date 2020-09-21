A painful accident has occurred in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. Helicopter fell victim near Kendrawa Khairuddin Pur in Saraimar police station area of ​​the district. One helicopter pilot died in the accident, while another is still missing. Police team including top officials have reached the spot on the information of the accident. Relief and rescue work is being done.According to the information, a helicopter collapsed near the centerwa Khairuddin Pur in Azamgarh Saraimar police station area at 11:20 am on Monday. One pilot died in the accident. Another person in the helicopter went missing. The police are looking for him.

Helicopter was flown from Varanasi Airport

It is being told that this helicopter had flown from Varanasi Airport. Sources said that the victim of the accident is Helicopter General Aviation. The second pilot missing in the accident is reported to be injured. However, this has not been officially confirmed.