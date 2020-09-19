Highlights: Case of Gokshi in the house of Kiratpur Municipality chairman of Bijnor district in U.P.

SP Dharmveer Singh of Bijnore attended the line to eight policemen including two inspectors

Police team raping for arrest of absconding chairman and his associates

Shadab Rizvi, Meerut

The SP has taken major action following the revelation that there was cow slaughter at the Kiratpur Municipality chairman’s house in Bijnor district in UP on Friday. The SP spot line eight policemen including two inspectors. The police team is pushing for the arrest of the absconding chairman and his associates. The chairman is said to be associated with the Samajwadi Party.

According to the information, on Saturday, SP Doctor Dharamvir Singh, Kirtarpur Town Outpost Incharge Nareshpal, Daroga Irshad Ali, Sepoy Sandeep, Pravesh, Yogesh, Amit, and Pankaj were put on the line after being aware of Gokshi and being negligent in action. In fact, on Friday afternoon, police of Thana Kiratpur, Nangal and Najibabad police stations were jointly raided by Municipality Kiratpur chairman Abdul Mannan.

The remains of the dynasty were found in the chairman’s house

Police had claimed that the chairman had found a lot of remains of the cow dynasty from here. 12 live animals tied to Gokshi were found along with the tools used for Gokshi. Police arrested six Gokshi accused Aaron, Tariq, Tajir, Talib, Aamir, and Shanu from the spot.



Four accused including the chairman absconded

Police said four accused, including chairman Kiratpur Abdul Mannan, are absconding. The townspeople on Friday alleged that there was censure by the collusion of police personnel. The SP then handed over the investigation to the CO.