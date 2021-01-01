Former minister Gayatri prajapati had purchased 56 properties from the black money collected from illegal mining in the name of his relatives and close relatives for Rs 36 crore. However, the market value of these properties is said to be more than 100 crores. It has been revealed during the raids on Gayatri Prajapati and his close ones.During raids on Gayatri Prajapati’s hideouts on Wednesday, the ED had found documents related to the most benami properties. According to the information, 56 properties purchased in the name of others have been received, including four villas worth Rs 10 crore in Mumbai in the name of family members. The ED has sewed them up.

23 Property Documents Anonymous

Apart from this, the recovered documents of 23 properties ranging from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 36 lakh have been found to be anonymous. During the raid, the ED has also recovered FDR of Rs 4.50 lakh. The ED has taken this action in the case of mining scam in Fatehpur district. Investigations have revealed that during Gayatri’s tenure as a minister, his family members and close friends earned huge black money while his income was several times more than the ITR he deposited.

Documents recovered for 44 benami properties

Documents have been found in the names of the companies and Gayatri’s family members in the ED raid. Among them MGA Hospitality and MAGS Enterprises have 14 properties worth Rs 6.73 crore in Sitapur, Faizabad, Lucknow and Kanpur, Gayatri’s son Anil Prajapati has 11 properties worth Rs 7.54 crore in Lucknow, Kanpur, Amethi and Mumbai. Apart from this, Anurag Prajapati has eight properties worth Rs 3.60 crore in Lucknow, Sultanpur, Rae Bareli, Amethi and Mumbai, Shilpa Prajapati has a property worth Rs 2.10 crore in Mumbai, MGA Colonizers has two properties worth Rs 79 lakh in Lucknow and 17.15 in Lucknow. A total of 44 benami properties worth crores have been unearthed.