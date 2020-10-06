Highlights: A shocking case of gang rape has emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur

5 people drunkenly gang-raped the woman with alcohol and escaped.

The victim pleaded with the police of the police station to the SP, but initially no action

Asif Ali, Shahjahanpur

A shocking case of gang rape has emerged in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur. In Kant police station area of ​​the district, 5 people barged into the house with a drunk woman and gangraped and escaped. According to the information, after this, the gang rape survivor approached the police station police from the SP for action, but she was not heard anywhere.

The woman is determined to avenge the atrocities she suffered and seeks refuge in the court. A month and a half later, the gang rape Survivor brought color and on the court’s order, a gang rape case was registered against 5 people. SP is currently talking about a thorough investigation into the entire episode.

The accused entered the woman’s house by hanging the wall

This incident is in the evening of August 16 in Thana Kant area. Naming feast was going on in the village of rape survivor. When he passed through one of the villages, five people were drinking alcohol there.

The same night, Dharam Singh, Aranu and Ramkumar, who were residents of the village, entered the woman’s house after blowing alcohol into the wall. According to the FIR registered, the accused absconded after gang-raping the cloth in the woman’s face for five hours. In the morning when the husband came back home from the farm, the woman told him the whole thing.

Hathras rape case: Police increased security of victim’s family

Police pressures for agreement

When the victim came to the police station to complain, the police started evasive and did not even get medical. The police summoned the accused to the police station and forced them to change the agreement and compromise, threatening to implicate the victim’s family. Seeing no justice from the police station, the victim complained to the SP on October 24, but even then no action was taken.

After this, the victim took refuge in the court and after the court order, a case has been registered against the five gang rape accused in the police station. While giving information on the phone, SP S Anand said that an FIR of gang rape has been registered in Kant police station, the whole matter is being investigated thoroughly.