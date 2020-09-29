Uttar Pradesh Energy and Additional Energy Sources Minister Shrikant Sharma on Monday reviewed the campaign to reduce power supply and line losses through video conferencing with the Chief Engineers of Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited and Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam. During this, he directed to register an FIR against the agency concerned on complaints of billing disturbances.In the review meeting, the Energy Minister also directed to bring down 1232 of Madhyanchal and all 1010 High Loss Substations of Paschimanchal below 15% within 30 days. He also said that by doing this, we will be able to fulfill the resolve of 24-hour uninterrupted power supply. He said that complaints are being received in many districts about table billing, wrong billing and non-resolution of exemption. This is hurting the consumer friendly image of the Department of Energy. It cannot be accepted under any circumstances.

Accountability should be fixed on consumer complaints of incorrect billing

The Energy Minister said that wherever the complaint is coming, send a special team to MD and get it investigated. Wherever there is a disturbance, along with strict action against the billing agency, file an FIR. The MD should also determine the accountability of the officer concerned at the consumer’s complaints of incorrect billing.

‘Reduce line loss’

Minister Shrikant Sharma, in connection with the campaign to reduce the line loss, directed that any sub-center which is at a loss above 15% will have to be brought below this limit. The marked subcenters are to be brought within 30 days in this period. Feeder-wise review of every sub-center in all districts must be achieved. He also directed the Chairman UPPCL and the Managing Director that there should be no scope for negligence anywhere. They themselves monitor it regularly.

‘Resolution of 24-hour continuous power supply across the state’

The Energy Minister said that the government has pledged to supply 24 hours of electricity continuously to the entire state, it has to be fulfilled under any circumstances. For this, the line loss will have to be brought down below 15%. He expressed displeasure over the lack of load balancing of the transformers, inaccurate information on the reasons for their burning, and negligence in target supply. He said that honest consumer is suffering due to negligence. He has also instructed for load balancing of all distribution transformers before Deepawali.