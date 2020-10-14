The Enforcement Directorate is likely to interrogate four PFI members arrested on Wednesday on charges of conspiring to spread ethnic violence in UP on the pretext of Hathras gang rape case. A day earlier, the Enforcement Directorate has received approval from the Mathura Chief Judicial Magistrate to interrogate 4 PFI members. The four PFI members are lodged in Mathura jail for 14 days in judicial custody.In fact, four people were arrested by the UP Police from Mathura. According to him, they are all associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organization Campus Front of India (CFI). All four were caught on the way to Hathras from Delhi. They were identified as Atiq-ur Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Siddique of Malappuram, Masood Ahmed of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur. Mobile phones, laptops and some literature, which could have an effect on peace and order, were seized.

ED can also file a case under PMLA

According to the information, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated an investigation on the police’s FIR. She can also file a case under the PMLA as preliminary investigations have indicated financial support from a suspected organization for violent protests. ED will inquire about foreign links. The details of the money raised and its use will be tracked by the domain servers.

Will also inquire about the website

According to the sources, the ED will be questioned by the service provider about the website that hosted its page. ED will also get traffic analysis from CERT for first IP resolution and IPDR analysis of suspects. The ED will also check the email ID used to purchase the domain or host.

Investigation agencies are investigating the role of website

According to the information, the investigating agencies are exploring the role of a website in inciting communal violence under the pretext of Hathras scandal. It is alleged that this website, named ‘Justice Fourthers’, was given fake information related to the incident of Hathras to incite caste-related violence. However, this website has now become inactive. But the website material is available with the investigating agencies.

This game was done in making website

According to the officials, a website named ‘Justice for Hathras’ was hosted on the address www.justiceforhathrasvictim.carrd.co. Carrd.co is actually an internet website that gives space to perform for civil rights worldwide. This platform is used to gather crowds, give information and collect funds. The website for Hathras is alleged to have spread on social media through bot handles.