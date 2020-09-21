Highlights: Exercise on the plan to establish a film city in Uttar Pradesh intensified

CM Yogi Adityanath will meet with all the people of the film and TV world

All producers, directors and actors associated with film making will also participate in the meeting.

Saundarya Rajinikanth, who runs her production house in South India, will also participate in the meeting.

Lucknow

The plan to set up a film city in Uttar Pradesh has intensified. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting with all the people of the film and TV world on Tuesday at his residence. All producers, directors and actors associated with film making will participate in it. On the other hand, Greater Noida and Yamuna Authority have also sent their proposals to make a film city in Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

According to the information, Saundarya Rajinikanth, who runs her production house in South India, will also participate in a meeting with CM Yogi. Apart from this, producer directors Madhur Bhandarkar, Udit Narayan, Kailash Kher, actor Paresh Rawal, singer Anoop Jalota, writer Vijayendra Prasad, lyricist Manoj Muntassir may also join.

Meeting will be important for the production of Film City

Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Awasthi said that for the announcement made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to make a film city, the first meeting is going to be held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Tuesday. Many actors, producers, directors etc. will take part in it. It is believed that the proposal to produce Film City will be approved in the cabinet meeting to be held after this meeting.

Yamuna Authority sent proposal, told its merits

On the other hand, the Yamuna Authority has proposed 1,000 hectares of land for the Film City in Sector 21 along the banks of the Yamuna Expressway and has sent it to the government. All the features of the area are also mentioned in the proposal. After the announcement of the Chief Minister, the state government came into action, so the local administration also started preparing for it.

Noida Authority also sent proposal

The Noida Authority for Film City also sent a proposal of 500 acres of land to the government. CEO Ritu Maheshwari said that this land belongs to Sector 162,164,165,166. The 200 acres is still occupied by the authority, the rest is also in the acquisition area.

The location of Jewar Airport is fantastic

The international airport at Jewar will also be very helpful in this. In its proposal sent by the Yamuna Authority, it has been stated that the land will be given for Film City at an industrial rate. The proposal said that the location of the sector is excellent. Greater Noida is close to the city. Yamuna is on the bank of expressway. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is also passing through this sector.