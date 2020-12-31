The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE Board) exam dates have been announced. Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank released the situation in the minds of students as soon as the datesheet was released. The students of class 10th and 12th of the CBSE board of Uttar Pradesh have responded enthusiastically to the announcement of the dates. Students say that they have been given full time to prepare for the exam.Bhuvi, a 12th student from Kanpur, says that Kovid-19 has spoiled the study schedule, but we too have adapted ourselves to the same environment in the Corona era. Keeping this epidemic in mind, we have to move forward. There is an exam in May and we have a lot of opportunity to prepare. Our studies were definitely affected due to the lack of classes. Even after this the teachers have guided us.

Examination in such an environment for the first time

Bhuvi said that CBSE board examinations have never taken place in such an environment. Exam is from 4 May. It is very hot in May, but this atmosphere will not always be there. I am happy that I will tell the incoming students how the exam was conducted in Kovid-19. Anurag, who is studying only in 12th, says that there is an exam from May 4. We have full opportunity to prepare. We have completed our syllabus in online class. Along with this, the teachers have also fully supported. The board has taken full care of the students.

He said that earlier it was also coming out that there would be online examination. Due to which there was a state of confusion in our mind, but today when the dates are announced, a state of confusion has come out. All of us students were thinking that it would be better if there is offline examination. Tanishk Kumar of Prayagraj, Rajiv studies in Kendriya Vidyalaya in 10th standard. Both were worried about the exam date not coming, but now when the date is announced, they are excited about it.

Dissatisfaction among students too

Mayank and Muskan, studying in 12th class of Prayagraj, said that we had to prepare even more after the 12th exam, so we were very worried about the exam date. Now we are relieved with the exam date. Ambika Vikram, 12th student of Varanasi, said that the date of CBSE board examinations between Corona has increased the tension of the students. School was closed for the first months due to the lockdown. Then online classes started but due to network problems, studies in it could not be done properly.

He said that in such a situation, announcing the dates of examinations is like increasing the tension for the students. 10th student Saurabh Pandey said that students should get some more time for preparation. This date should be First Week of June instead of First Week of May. Rahul Singh, a student of ABC Public School, Gorakhpur, has also given tips for exam preparation.

He told that before the exam, solve the previous paper from the CBSE site. Students should make a time table and do regular studies accordingly. For this, morning is the best time.