In Lakhimpur Kheri district of UP, the incident of dozens of BJP leaders and activists entering Mohammadi Police Station premises and releasing party worker Shibbu Singh from police custody has come to light. On this, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the National General Secretary of the Congress Party and in-charge of UP, has strongly attacked the Yogi government of UP. According to sources, BJP worker Shibu Singh was detained by the police on Friday on the charge of molesting and abusing female policemen at Ramlila Maidan.

According to sources, when BJP workers came to know about the news of Shibbu Singh being detained, they rushed to Mohammadi police station. After this, Mohammedi BJP MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh also reached the police station for the release of the worker. Lokendra Pratap Singh confessed in the conversation that on Friday night he had gone to Mohammadi police station.



‘Accused of molesting Shibbu Singh wrong’

BJP MLA Lokendra Pratap Singh said that when he arrived at the police station, the matter calmed down and Shibu Singh was released from police custody. Singh said that the incident was misrepresented. He said that Shibu Singh did behave poorly, but the allegation of molestation is wrong.

BJP MLA said – If allegations are proved on worker, he will leave the post

The BJP MLA expressed deep anguish over the tweet by Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her brother Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in which Congress leaders have asked the Chief Minister a question while retweeting the news of Mohammadi’s incident. Singh said that if the allegations of molestation are proved against the worker, he will quit the post of MLA, but if such allegations are found to be baseless, then those who make false allegations should apologize.

Priyanka Gandhi tightened

According to the information, Congress’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shared a news related to the incident in Mohammadi in Lakhimpur on Twitter. Also, in his tweet, has it been said that under which ‘mission’ will the UP CM tell that this is happening? Save daughter or save criminal?