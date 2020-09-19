Highlights: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan from Rampur is in jail

Azam sought bail with his son in a 12-year-old case in Moradabad court

Azam Khan cited his own age for bail, government lawyer protested

Shadab Rizvi, Meerut

Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan from Rampur, who is lodged in a prison surrounded by legal clutches, needs bail. He has sought bail with his son in a 12-year-old case in Moradabad court. Has cited his own age for bail. However, the government lawyer opposed the bail grounds. The court has fixed the next date of hearing on 23 September.

According to the information, the case in which bail has been sought is from the Chhajlat police station in Moradabad district. On 29 January 2008, Chhazlat police station checked the car of Azam Khan on his way to Muzaffarnagar. Azam was then an MLA from Rampur. Angered by the police action, Azam Khan sat on a dharna in front of the police station. In Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal districts, the SPs reached the police station and blocked the highway.

Police did but a case against these leaders

Police had registered a case against Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Azam, DP Yadav, Rajkumar Prajapati, MLA Haji Ikram Qureshi, Amroha MLA Mehboob Ali, Nurpur MLA Naeem-ul Hasan, Nagina MLA Manoj Paras in this case. The charge sheet was later filed in the court. The trial of the case is going on in the court of MP / MLA Special Judge ADJ-2 Moradabad.

Azam Khan sought bail in this argument

On Azam Khan’s bail plea, on Friday, his lawyer Shahnawaz had pleaded for bail clearance, arguing that he was over 71 years old. ADGC Munish Bhatnagar protested and argued that Azam Khan did not appear in court for a year. This is an objection to the court.