Highlights: 6 people were imprisoned in the case of rape and murder with a girl in Kalpi, Banda

Teenager found alive after 12 years of the incident, living her life by marrying in Aligarh

People are shocked by this unique case, one of the 6 accused woman died in jail

A case was registered against 6 people, including a municipal officer, a councilor

Ashok Nigam, Banda

The failure of the system or the negligence of the investigating agencies, a case has come up in Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, which has surprised everyone. After 12 years, the teenager whose six people had to go to jail on charges of kidnapping, rape and murder, is now shocked to find her alive. The 14-year-old teenager is now a 26-year-old married after 12 years at the time of the incident. The woman is now being questioned by bringing Jalaun from Aligarh.

Actually, the whole matter has come up in Kalpi town of Jalaun district. The people of the town are shocked to see the teenager whose six people had to go to jail in the kidnapping and murder. At the time when the report of the abduction, rape and murder of the teenager was filed, she was 14 years old, now she is 26 years old.

This was the whole matter

CO RP Singh said that in 2008, a 14-year-old teenager from a Dalit family living in a locality in Kalpi town went missing. Her mother had filed a case against 6 people including kidnapping, rape, murder and serious sections under the SC-ST Act, including a municipal officer, a councilor. A BSP MLA was also charged severely in this case. The mother of the abducted teenager had given a dharna in the Collectorate office to demand self-immolation to demand immediate arrest of the accused.

An accused woman died in jail

Meanwhile, the body of an unknown girl was found in Ghatampur. Despite not recognizing the face, the mother of the teenager created a ruckus by identifying her as his girl. On the direction of the government, the investigation of the case was handed over to the CBCID. During investigation, CBCID gave a clean chit to the MLA, but sent a charge sheet against all the six accused in the case and sent him to jail. One of the women accused died in jail in the year 2012, the rest were released on bail after two-and-a-half years.

The girl was living in Aligarh

The CO said that a few days ago it was reported that in the year 2008, the girl, who was sent to jail in the case of kidnapping, rape and murder, is alive and is living in Aligarh by marriage. On this information, Kalpi police was sent to Aligarh. The girl was recovered by raiding the address mentioned last Wednesday. The woman is being interrogated. The report of the entire episode has been sent to CBCID. The woman is currently in the custody of the women’s police.