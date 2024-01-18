The program 'Up my people' is in the eye of the storm after host Rodrigo González showed the precise moment in which the production of the television program hosted by Maju Mantilla altered the result of a game live who was giving away tickets for the concert that Ricky Martin will offer in Peru. Given this, the popular 'Peluchín' was outraged and called “scam” what they did. Below, we tell you all the details in this note.

What happened in 'Arriba mi gente'?

On Wednesday, January 17, 'Up my people' He decided to raffle some tickets for the show he will give Ricky Martin in Lima. Along these lines, the space broadcast by Latina received a phone call from a viewer who participated in the michi game to win these tickets.

While the viewer was playing on the virtual board, it was observed how the production of the program changed the 'X' symbol to 'O' under the watchful eye of the host Maju Mantilla, who was directing the participant.

What did Rodrigo González say about what 'Arriba mi gente' did?

This fact was captured by the followers of Rodrigo González, to whom they passed the extract of the precise moment in which this particular event occurs in 'Arriba mi gente'. After that, 'Peluchín' and his partner Gigi Miter explained what happened in 'Amor y fuego'. Both attacked the production of the program and Maju Mantilla for not raising her voice in protest.

“Maju wants to deceive us or he didn't realize it. It could be complicity,” said Miter. “That is not done, it is scamming people, deceiving the television audience. “You haven't given him something that belongs to him.” added Gonzalez.