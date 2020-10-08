The government is going to fill the posts of more than 4000 pharmacists lying vacant in the medical and health department of UP soon. Out of a total of 11,896 sanctioned posts in the department, more than 4,000 posts are currently vacant. Departmental officials say that some more posts of pharmacists are lying vacant in the field, the details of which are being sought. After this all the vacant posts will be compiled and the process related to appointment will be started as soon as it is completed.

Arvind Kumar Verma, the provincial general secretary of the Diploma Pharmacist (Gazetted) Officers Association, said that according to the Finance Department of the government, about 12000 posts of pharmacists have been created in the state, but the chief medical officers posted in the Directorate General of Health and Districts have realization of these posts. Due to lack of information, confusion has been created for many years on about 3000 posts separately.

In the department, all the posts after the original posts of pharmacists like Chief Pharmacist, Officer-in-Charge (Pharmacy), Special Officer (Pharmacy) and Joint Director (Pharmacy) are 100 per cent promotion. The Chief Pharmacist is just above the pharmacist and at present 650 posts of Chief Pharmacist are lying vacant.

Similarly, 70 posts of Officer-in-Charge are lying vacant. If the qualifying pharmacists are promoted on both these posts, then around 750 posts will become vacant, adding that the government can make appointments of about 5000 pharmacists but the vacancies are not being promoted. As a result, appointments to the original post of direct recruitment are blocked. Now the government has started the exercise to start appointments to the original post under the new initiative, then the compilation of the remaining posts of the cadre will also be completed soon.

70 posts of officer-in-charge are lying vacant in the entire state.

– 650 Chief Pharmacist posts are lying vacant

Minimum educational qualification for appointment

Two and a half year diploma in Intermediate, Science and Pharmacy

How is the appointment

A high level selection committee constituted by the Director General of the Department of Medicine and Health appoints while the appointing officer is the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) or Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS).

Current Status of Vacant Posts of Pharmacist

Designation Pharmacist

Sanctioned posts 11,896

Vacant post 4000

Pay Scale 5200-2000-9300

Grade Pay 2800-4200