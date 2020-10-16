Highlights: Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla denied the connection of Ballia case to BJP

Ghazipur / Ballia

Ballia firing of UP remains in discussion these days. Dhirendra Pratap Singh, accused of killing a person over a government quota shop, is still absconding. Although in this case the police has arrested 5 people including his brother but the accused is still out of the clutches. Meanwhile, Minister of State for UP Government and MLA from Ballia Nagar Anand Swaroop Shukl has claimed that Dhirendra Pratap has no connection with BJP. The minister said that the accused is not a listed worker of the BJP. Anyone can say anything to say. Our workers are responsible and on record. Let me tell you that before this, Ballia MLA Surendra Singh of Ballia openly defended Dhirendra as his colleague.

Speaking to the media in Ghazipur on Friday, Minister of State Anand Swaroop Shukla said that the incident which happened in Ballia is unfortunate. The commissioner and DIG are camped there. Soon the accused will be caught by the police. The minister denied the allegations of accused Dhirendra Singh being associated with BJP. The Minister of State also retaliated on the tweet of SP President Akhilesh Yadav. He said that first he should tell why the rapist Gayatri Prajapati, who used to spin on the plane, spin on the scooter, his bail has been canceled by the Supreme Court, why don’t he tweet about it? On the question of Dhirendra Singh’s encounter, he said that the encounter belongs to them, which pose a threat to the lives of common people. He himself invites his death. He dies only.

The person who shot openly in Ballia is close to BJP’s ‘Bayanveer’ Surendra Singh!



MLA Surendra Singh openly came in favor of the accused leader

Let me tell you that on Friday, MLA Surendra Singh of Ballia area of ​​Ballia openly defended the accused BJP leader Dhirendra Singh. The MLA had said that if Dhirendra Singh did not shoot in self-defense, dozens of people including his family members would have been killed on the spot. Apart from condemning the incident, the administration should give justice to the other party as well. The BJP MLA also advised the media to do the correct reporting.