Mohsin Raza alleges that such incidents are being promoted under a conspiracy.

Minister Mohsin Raza said that if needed, the government will bring laws against conversion

Lucknow

The statement of Mohsin Raza, Minister of State for Minority Welfare of the Yogi Government, has come amidst constant complaints of love-jihad from different districts of UP. Mohsin Raza alleges that such incidents are being promoted under a conspiracy. If it is needed to stop it, the government will bring laws.

On the complaints of love jihad and conversion, Mohsin Raza, the minister of the Yogi government said that organizations like SIMI and PFI are behind it. He released the video and said, ‘There are a lot of complaints about love jihad and conversion. This is a work being done under a conspiracy. Marriage with naïve girls by trapping them in love trap, then they are being converted. They are being told that first you read Kalma, become a Muslim, then become a Christian, first you convert, there is a big conspiracy behind it. ‘

Minister said that the hands of organizations like SIMI and PFI

Mohsin Raza added, ‘Simi and recently the name of PFI has also come up in such a case. People who are involved in these are very vicious people who are associated with terrorist organizations. They got the support of political parties in our country under the politics of appeasement. This conspiracy should be revealed.

Yogi government ready to bring ordinance against conversion

Mohsin Raza said, ‘Our security agencies are cautious about such cases. Moving forward with the same Those who are guilty will be punished. If need be, we will bring legislation. Explain that the Yogi Adityanath government is preparing to bring a law against conversion in the state. Keeping in mind the cases faced by Love Jihad in the state recently, the state government has taken this decision.

Ongoing investigation in 11 cases in Kanpur

Recently, several cases of alleged love jihad were reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh. Investigation is going on in 11 such cases in Kanpur alone, in which allegations of conversion by fraud have been made. Apart from this, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat also raised the issue prominently during his stay in Lucknow. During his two-day visit to Lucknow, he had expressed concern over the growing cases of love jihad.