The government teacher went viral with the woman by making pornographic videos of his wife. The victim’s brother has accused his brother-in-law of having relationships with other women. The accused husband forcibly seeks talaq from the victim’s wife if the demand for dowry is not met. In this case, Subhashnagar police has filed a nominated report on the accused husband and woman.

The victim, who is a resident of Subhashnagar Badayun Road, said that he had married his sister to a young man resident of Pilibhit on 20 April 2018 and his brother-in-law is a government teacher. The victim said that her brother-in-law had relations with other women and at the same time sister’s in-laws used to pressure her to bring dowry.

At the same time, her sister-in-law started harassing her and started making false allegations. Which causes divorce. It is alleged that the brother-in-law, along with a woman resident of Sunrise Colony of Baradari police station area, produced a malicious pornographic video of her sister. Which accused brother sent on WhatsApp. Along with this, he threatened to get his sister locked or else his sister would be defamed. After which the two accused together have gone viral in many places. In this case, Subhashnagar police has filed an IT Act lawsuit against the accused husband and the woman.

Dowry act has been filed against the accused in the women’s police station

In this case, a case under the dowry act was filed on behalf of the woman at the Mahila police station about 15 days ago. In which it is alleged that the car is demanding cash in dowry dowry. At the same time, on behalf of the victim, the police station police had registered a report on the accused husband, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.