The Uttar Pradesh government has completely abolished the ‘Pradhani Raj’ in all the villages of the state after 12 pm on Friday. Due to this, before the three-tier panchayat elections, the command of gram panchayats in every district of Uttar Pradesh has now been handed over to the ADO Panchayat of the development blocks. The Zilla Panchayat officials have been entrusted with the responsibility to verify where and how much government money was used by the princes during their tenure.Physical verification of the work done with the funds allocated to the village heads and withdrawn till December 25 will also be done during the tenure of the Gram Panchayat. For this task, the District Panchayati Raj Officer has been entrusted with the responsibility to form a team and present the details of the amount allocated during the tenure of the village headmen and how much development work has been done by withdrawing the amount.

It has also been ordered by the government that if any irregularity is found after receiving the physical verification report, then relevant action should be taken against the then village head concerned. It is possible that after the disturbances are found, the concerned can also be denied to contest the village head election.

Funds allocated and development works will be matched

In this work, a team of district level officers will be constituted and block-wise funds will be investigated. Also, physical verification of the works being done with funds will also be done. In DPRO office also, work is being done to match the items in which items have been sent to which village heads. So that the district level team does not face any problem in physical verification. This work has to be completed before the notification of Panchayat elections.