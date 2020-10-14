new Delhi: The UP government has filed an affidavit on the Hathras case before the hearing in the Supreme Court tomorrow. The court asked the state government to respond to the safety of the victim’s family and availability of a lawyer. Apart from answering these aspects, the state government has requested the Supreme Court to monitor the CBI investigation. Set a time limit for completing the investigation.

While hearing the PILs filed in the Hathras case last week, the bench headed by Supreme Court Chief Justice SA Bobde sought answers from the government on three aspects. The court had asked about the safety of the victim’s family and witnesses. The court had also asked whether the aggrieved family has appointed a lawyer? Do they need any help on this issue? At the same time, information was also sought on the current status of the case.

UP government said this in response

The UP government has said in response that it has provided adequate security at the victim’s village and home. Several teams of police and state paramilitary forces have been appointed. Outside the house, a team of state PAC is camping permanently. Personal security personnel have also been given to the victim’s father, mother, 2 brothers, sister-in-law and grandmother. A fire brigade carriage is permanently stationed outside the house. 8 CCTV cameras have also been installed in the exterior of the house. While doing this, care has been taken that there is no violation of the privacy of the family.

The UP government has also told the court that the victim family has appointed lawyers Seema Kushwaha and Raj Ratan on their behalf. Both are appearing for them.

Like its previous affidavit, the UP government has reiterated that it is very serious about providing justice to the victim. On his request, the CBI has started the investigation of the case. The Supreme Court should monitor this investigation itself. The investigation deadline should be set. CBI should be told to give a status report to the state government every 15 days. The UP government will continue to file this report in the Supreme Court.

