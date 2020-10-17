Highlights: SC-ST crime victims will get speedy compensation in UP

UP government will launch portal for compensation process in case

UP will be the second state to launch such an app after Rajasthan

Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government is going to launch a portal soon, in which the process of getting compensation to the victims of crime under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC-ST) Act will be expedited. UP will be the second state to launch such a portal after Rajasthan.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of crimes against SCs across the country. Rajasthan has the highest number of rape cases against SC women, followed by UP. An official of the state’s social welfare department told our associate newspaper the Economic Times that if some cases like Hathras get highlighted in the media, then compensation is received soon. But in most cases there is a delay in getting compensation.

In Hathras, compensation of Rs 8 lakh 25 thousand was received in just three days. Along with this, besides the ex-gratia amount of 25 lakh to the family of the victim, on behalf of CM Yogi Adityanath, the family was also given a house and a government job to a member. On the condition of his identity not being revealed, an official said, ‘In most cases it takes time to get compensation. The online portal will speed up this process. Officers will be able to monitor each level and give necessary instructions.

In such a case, the investigating officers send the Circle Officer details up, so that the compensation process can begin. According to the rules, the victim gets compensation of Rs 8 lakh 25 thousand in crimes like murder. Half of this money comes after the postmortem report and the rest comes after the charge sheet is filed in the court. In crimes like rape or gangrape, half the amount comes only after the medical report is confirmed. 25 percent after the chargesheet and the remaining amount comes after the case is settled.