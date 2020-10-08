This is the incident of February 1980. The country was going through a period of political change. After the fall of the Janata Party government at the Center, the Congress had returned once again under the leadership of Indira Gandhi, but it was yet to start in the states. It was decided that when the Janata Party government at the Center has fallen and the Congress has returned, it is not possible for the Janata Party governments in the states to run much. The Chief Minister of the Janata Party government at that time was Babu Banarsi Das. It was a year before he became the Chief Minister. After the Janata Party came to power in June 1977, Chief Minister Ram Naresh Yadav was the first and then the top leadership of the Janata Party removed Babu Banarsi Das as Chief Minister in February 1979. Well, let us come to the scandal which led to the dismissal of Babu Banarsi Das’s government. Deoria is a district of UP. He used to have a village- Narayanpur. Now this village is a part of Kushinagar district. There used to be an old lady in this village, and the misfortune associated with him was that his son had died and the daughter-in-law had left the house. In such a situation, it was up to them to raise two younger grandchildren, but one day when they were passing through the local market, they were killed by an accident, which led to their death on the spot. Villagers angry with this incident started stone pelting stones. After this, gradually violence and arson began in Narayanpur. The situation deteriorated so much that PAC had to be called to overcome and a camp was set up in the village.

Minister’s shame

When PAC was deployed in Narayanpur village, it started whispering in the village that in the night, the PAC jawans misbehaved with the women in the village. This news came out from the village to the district headquarters, then to the capital and after that the ‘Narayanpur rape case’ turned into a national issue. It was from here that the period of difficulties of the Babu Banarsi Das government began, which the Congress was eagerly looking for. Babu Banarsi Das’s trouble increased even more when Mohan Singh, a minister in his government, reached Narayanpur village and after meeting with the locals, he said, ‘I am ashamed that I am a minister in a government whose police Incident of rape in Narayanpur. After this, the demand for dismissal of his government started. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi herself announced to reach Narayanpur. It is considered a very big thing for a Prime Minister to reach a village in the event of a rape. It was only after Indira Gandhi’s program to visit Narayanpur that it was believed that some big political event was going to happen in the political corridors. Babu Banarsi Das tried his best to normalize the situation. Saves the dissident camp within the government. They also got statements from the local people that they are satisfied with the action taken by the state government so far, but no effort was able to bring relief to them. Indira Gandhi made her tour as per schedule and on 17 February 1980 Babu Banarsi Das government was dismissed. In a way, it was the end of the Janata Party era in the state.

113-day presidential rule

After the dismissal of Banarsi Das’s government, UP remained under President’s Rule for 113 days. In this waqf, the Congress prepared to return to the state, in the meantime, a new election was also announced. The most comforting thing for the Congress at that time was that the Janata Party had split into four factions. Janata Party, Janata Party Jayaprakash, Janata Party Secular Charan Singh and Janata Party Secular Rajnarayan. But these four parties were fighting more among themselves than Congress. Among these four, the Janata Party led by Chaudhary Charan Singh got the maximum 59 seats in that election, but the vast majority went to the Congress. At that time there were 425 seats in the state assembly and the Congress won 309 seats. After the Center, the Congress had returned to the largest state in the country. The intention of Congressmen was that Sanjay Gandhi become the Chief Minister. He was considered responsible for the fall of Congress in 1977 and his aggressive attitude was being credited to the return of Congress in 1980. Especially under his leadership, the Congress was seen struggling in the streets in UP. This was the period when a new plant of young leaders was formed under his leadership. But Indira Gandhi rejected that proposal, and elected VP Singh as chief minister. At that time VP Singh was counted among the trusted people of Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi also had confidence in him. VP Singh’s election as the Chief Minister was considered a move by the Congress towards a change in the caste equations of the state. On most occasions, the Congress which gave the Brahmin chief minister had placed bets on Thakur’s face, while at one time the Congress’s winning equation was considered to be Brahmin-Muslim-Dalit.