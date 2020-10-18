Bahubali MLA Vijay Mishra from Gyanpur seat of Bhadohi district of UP has been booked for gang rape. Three people including the MLA and his son Vishnu Mishra have been named in the case. A lawsuit has been filed under Section 376D, 342, 506 in Gopiganj Kotwali on the complaint of a young woman hailing from Varanasi.After this new trial, the difficulties of the jailed Baahubali MLA have increased further. Vijay Mishra was arrested from Madhya Pradesh in the past. Superintendent of Police Rambadan Singh said that a gang rape case has been registered against the MLA and his son Vishnu Mishra on the complaint of a young woman hailing from Varanasi.

Vijay Mishra sued in Gopiganj

The matter is being investigated. Krishnamohan Tiwari, a relative of the MLA, resident of Dhanapur village of Gopiganj police station area, filed an FIR on August 4 against the MLA, his wife MLC Ramlali and son Vishnu Mishra in the Gopiganj police station and other charges. was.

Vijay Mishra jailed in Agra jail

Vijay Mishra was accused of trying to bequeath his house and other assets to his son and illegally seizing his firm. Under which the MLA was arrested and sent to jail. The MLA is currently in Agra jail. After his arrest, Vijay Mishra accused the state government of conspiracy against him.