There Toyota Supra of Paul Walker protagonist in the first film of the saga Fast & Furious in 2001 was put up for auction Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas from 17 to 19 June. A unique opportunity for fans of the series who will not only be able to try to win the Toyota from the film Fast & Furious but they will also have the opportunity to observe it closely in showcase n ° 6. L’auction on Supra in progress (lot 744), we will update the final price at which it was struck at the close.

Toyota Supra for sale at Barrett-Jackson auction

Features Toyota Supra by Paul Walker Fast & Furious

The peculiarity of this 1994 Toyota Supra also lies in the livery; the tint Candy Orange, taken from the historical Lamborghini Diablo and the “Nuclear Gladiator“, An emblematic figure that dominates the side of the car, developed by the designer Troy Lee, give the Supra a refined and unique look.

Paul Walker’s Toyota Supra from the Fast & Furious movie up for auction

It was undoubtedly an icon of the early 2000s, also outlining Paul Walker’s film career with the first film. The Fast and The Furious and subsequently with 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Paul Walker with the Toyota Supra

There Toyota Supra by Paul Walker was developed by Eddie Paul in The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California, for the first film, it subsequently underwent changes to the aesthetic level but the tuner restored it to its inseparable orange. It is equipped with an engine 3.0 turbo six cylinder, belonging to the original Supra, capable of delivering 330 hp, combined with a 4-speed automatic transmission.

The Supra by Paul Walker

Obviously nothing is standard in this car. In addition to the aforementioned painting, there is an aesthetic kit that includes the front spoiler and the side skirts by Bomex, the TRD bonnet, the APR aluminum wing, 19 “alloy wheels, while inside there is a lot of Alcantara blue and black leatherette adorn the cockpit, where a Pioneer screen, the Momo steering wheel, a series of indicators and other small details stand out.

The 10-second car, Fast & Furious’ Toyota Supra

The “10-second car”, the Toyota Supra (MKIV) of 1994 by Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) starred in not one but two films “Fast & Furious”: this car was used for multiple internal and external shots during many of the crucial action scenes of the saga ” Fast, ”led by actor Paul Walker.

According to Craig Lieberman, technical consultant for the first two “Fast & Furious” films, in 2003’s “2 Fast 2 Furious” this car was brought back and modified by the legendary Eddie Paul at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, California. Repainted in gold and fitted with a brand new body kit, the MKIV played a major role in the opening round of the film. The engine was immortalized by the crew member of Dominic Toretto Jesse in the first film “Fast” with simple words, “2JZ engine… this will decimate everything“. And, in fact, it decimated everything it did.

Toyota Supra by Paul Walker price

The price of Paul Walker’s Supra has not yet been disclosed. The auction base will certainly not be within everyone’s reach and the final price will be staggering

Scene from the film The Fast and The Furious

Below you can see the photos depicting the Supra by Paul Walker and if you want to know more you can consult the auction house website Barrett-Jackson.

Toyota Supra photo by Paul Walker

