To start the year well the company Mecum Auctions will be held from January 7 to 19 Kissimmeethe largest collector car auction with a total of 4,500 copies that will delight all types of collectors, including those looking for pieces that have appeared on the big screen. From the extensive catalog presented there is a hidden gem, a vehicle that belonged to a mythical British character who is not James Bond, but a comic spy who conquered millions of viewers in his different films: Austin Power.

This vehicle was named Shaguar during filming.



mecom auctions





The car in question, whose estimated selling price has not been revealedit’s a 1967 Jaguar E’Type Roadster known in the movies as ‘Shaguar’, a name present on the trunk lid of the car, who became another protagonist of this saga and no wonder.

This peculiar agent’s car had to be as special as he was, a British design that would become a legend of its time. Thus, the production team decided, after being advised by Ray Claridge (owner of Cinema Vehicle Services) and Josh Hancock (owner of Joshcar)for a Jaguar, the 1967 E-Type and unlike what many may think, only one example was builthence its value. The body, which features chrome details, was painted, as could not be otherwise, with the British flag, while the interior is upholstered in dark blue leather and has the steering wheel on the right side.

This example, which has right-hand drive, is in excellent condition.



mecum auctions





Its propulsion system is a 4.2-liter inline six-cylinder engine connected to a four-speed manual transmission that provides a power of 265 hpallowing you to go from 0 to 100 km/h in less than seven seconds and reach a maximum speed of 225 km/h.









This copy has been in a private collection since the filming of the last film was completed and has been loaned occasionally to Jaguar Land Rover Corporation for company events, hence in the mid-2000s this company carried out a large part of the car’s restoration and, later, a comprehensive mechanical restoration.

As a curious fact, this vehicle appeared in the music video of Madonna of Beautiful Strangerwhich starred Myers.