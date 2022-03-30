When MV Agusta made the special series of his F4 collaborating with Lewis Hamiltonthe British Mercedes driver was not yet a seven-time Formula 1 world champion. Today Hamilton is by right in the history of the championship, and therefore every single motorcycle made in his name acquires a different value, especially if the two-wheeler in question it is practically brand new.

On May 14th, in Munich, RM Sotheby’s will auction the F4 LH44 number 34, therefore one of the last in the production line taking into account the limit of 44 motorcycles made in total by MV Agusta. The special edition dedicated to Lewis Hamilton is therefore a guarantee of rarity, but in this specific case the bike is really new since on the odometer, the amount traveled is only 5 kilometers.

After the success with the Dragster RR LH, MV Agusta signed a new cooperation contract with Lewis Hamilton, and from there the history of the F4 LH44 began. The pilot has always been passionate about the brand, and the collaboration was established thanks to direct contact with Giovanni Castiglioni, then president of the brand. A combination certainly guided by the common passion for two wheels. The F4 is the maximum expression, in terms of performance, of this ratio. Hamilton drew it and thought of all the details. The basis of the bike is the F4 RC, or the F4 with racing elements inside, such as carbon and special parts. The road version of the F4 RC features a 998cc in-line four-cylinder engine rated at 205 horsepower, and its attractive bodywork is designed around the extensive use of carbon fiber materials.

Further details exclusive to the F4 LH44 edition include the bike’s bright red paint, plus Hamilton’s name and race number integrated into the livery design. The Englishman was not the first Formula 1 driver to share a bond with MV Agusta: in the past he had arrived to collaborate with the Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ayrton Sennafor another idol of Hamilton’s own.