‘Bear’s Head’, one of eight drawings by Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519) still in private hands, will be auctioned at Christie’s in London on July 8. Its estimated price is between 9 and 14 million euros (between 8 and 12 million pounds), which could mark a new record for a drawing of the Renaissance genius. ‘Horse and rider’, sold in 2001 for 9.2 million euros, is the current record for a Leonardo drawing.

“I have every reason to believe that we will achieve a new record for ‘Bear Head’ in July, one of Leonardo’s latest drawings that can be expected to hit the market,” Stijn Alsteens, head of the Department of Teachers, said in a statement. Antiques from Christie’s Paris.

Measuring 7 by 7 centimeters, the small drawing is made with a silver tip on beige paper, a technique that Leonardo learned from his teacher Andrea del Verrocchio. Its ownership dates back to the British painter Thomas Lawrence, who housed a marvelous collection of old master drawings. Upon his death in 1830, it passed to his dealer Samuel Woodburn, who sold it to Christie’s in 1860 for £ 2.50. In the first half of the 20th century it was in the possession of another great British collector, Captain Norman Robert Colville.

The drawing relates to three small animal studies: one of two cats and a dog from the British Museum, another of the paws of a dog from the National Gallery of Scotland, and one of a walking bear from MoMA’s Lehman Collection. They are all dated to the first half of the 1480s. The bear’s face is reminiscent of that of the ermine in Leonardo’s famous portrait of Cecilia Gallerani, known as ‘The Lady with the Ermine’, from the Krakow Museum.

Since its first exhibition in 1937 ‘Bear’s Head’, it has been shown around the world. He was in the exhibition ‘Leonardo da Vinci, painter at the Court of Milan’, at the National Gallery in London in 2011-12; at the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, the Pushkin Museum in Moscow and the Hermitage in Saint Petersburg in 2018.

It has been on display since yesterday at the auction house’s headquarters in New York and will then be shown at Christie’s Hong Kong (May 20-25) and in London (June 1-6).

“I am delighted that this masterpiece, one of the most important Renaissance masterpieces still in private hands, has once again been entrusted to Christie’s after its first sale in 1860,” said Ben Hall, President of Antique Paintings at Christie’s New York. “It has been owned by some of the most distinguished collectors in the old master field for many centuries, including the current owner, who has owned it since 2008. Admired around the world and exhibited by prestigious museums, Christie’s is honored to bring this Leonardo to market this season, “congratulated Hall.