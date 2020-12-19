Highlights: The Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has implemented the anti-conversion ordinance

There is a ban on conversion in UP by forced or greed

After the new ordinance, people in other religions are being harassed

Anuja Jaiswal, Lucknow

A Hindu girl from Varanasi has been in love with Mohammad Iqbal, a Muslim youth for four years. For four years, she had been trying to convince her family to adopt Iqbal. This couple is badly scared after the introduction of new anti-conversion law in UP. He fears that his parents may not register a case under this new law, so he has left the state. It is not just a couple but many such couples who have left this state and gone elsewhere.

Smriti, a 26-year-old woman preparing for administrative service, said, “When my parents came to know about Iqbal, I was very scared. They locked me in the room. CCTV cameras were installed at every place of the house so that I could be monitored.

Wedding registration is to be held in February

Smriti said that seeing the opportunity, she fled to Delhi with Iqbal. They have taken a rented house here. Now registered to get married under the Special Marriage Act. They have received the wedding compliment for the month of February.

Court wants security outside

Similarly, Mohammad Sahab (24) and Anamika (23) met in college four years ago. Both are residents of a small village in UP. Both want to get married but the householder is not ready. Both want them to be given protection outside the court so they can marry.

Most couples living in Delhi

Kapal Simran and Mohammed Shamim, hailing from Shahjahanpur, said that they fled the house and fled. Even after being out of state, when their parents came to know about their whereabouts, they changed their SIM. Shamim said that he was receiving threats. Both are living in Delhi.

Aashiq Iqbal of Delhi’s NGO Dhanak helps such inter-religious couples, he said that many couples are scared of this new law.